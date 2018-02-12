How to Watch Chelsea vs. West Brom: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Chelsea vs. West Brom in the Premier League on Monday, February 12.

By Avi Creditor
February 12, 2018

Chelsea has a golden opportunity to get back into the top-four mix in the Premier League when it hosts West Brom on Monday.

Losers of two straight in the league, Chelsea has tumbled into a battle for positioning, and Tottenham's win over Arsenal provisionally dumped the Blues into fifth place. A win over last-place West Brom would shoot Chelsea back into fourth–and within three points of Manchester United in second. It would also reduce the current pressure on manager Antonio Conte ahead of a Champions League tussle with mighty Barcelona.

West Brom is seeking points any way it can get them, as it sits at the bottom of the table, a full seven points clear from safety. Chelsea won the first meeting between the two clubs this season, easing to a 4-0 win at West Brom in November.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

​Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

More Soccer

