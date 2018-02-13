Manchester City travels to Switzerland on Tuesday for the first leg of its Champions League Round of 16 matchup with Basel.

City will receive an unexpected boost in the form of Leroy Sane, who is set to make his return from injury. Sane was originally thought to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after injuring his ankle at Swansea late last month. Just two weeks later, though, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Monday that Sane is fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.

Basel, currently second in the Swiss league, earned a 2–0 win over Thun on Saturday.

The return leg is March 7 in Manchester.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.