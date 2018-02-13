One of the most intriguing matchups in the Champions League round of 16 kicks off Tuesday, when Juventus hosts Tottenham in the first leg of their series in Turin.

Juventus has fallen short at the final hurdle in the Champions League in two of the last three seasons, falling to Barcelona and Real Madrid in a pair of finals, and if it is to get on the path to another, it will have to overcome Harry Kane, Dele Alli & Co. Juventus's defense has been essentially impenetrable recently, with the club keeping a clean sheet in 15 of its last 16 matches in all competitions.

Enter Kane, who leads the Premier League with 23 goals and has scored eight goals in his last eight games across all competitions. Shutting down the English forward will be the chief task on Tuesday for goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon and his back line, while Tottenham will be wary of Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, who will have to carry the attacking load without the injured Paulo Dybala in the opening leg.

Higuain delivered a dream start for Juventus in the second minute, firing in a beautiful volley off a well-designed set piece delivered from Miralem Pjanic to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead.

Higuain doubled the advantage in the ninth minute, scoring from the penalty spot after Ben Davies was whistled for the foul. Hugo Lloris got a hand to Higuain's penalty, but not enough of it to keep it out.

Tottenham thought it might have had a way back a few minutes later, when Kane went down in the Juventus box, but no penalty was given despite Tottenham's shouts.

Kane had a more straightforward opportunity in the 26th minute, when his point-blank header was denied by Buffon by the near post.

Higuain missed a chance at a hat trick within the opening 30 minutes off the counterattack, putting his chance just wide of the post after being set up by Pjanic on the break.

Kane, who had another close-range chance pushed wide of the post by Buffon, finally broke through in the 35th minute. Dele Alli found him with a perfect ball, and Kane rounded Buffon before firing into an open net to get Spurs a precious away goal.

Higuain missed another golden opportunity to notch a first-half hat trick right before halftime. Serge Aurier tackled Douglas Costa in the box, gifting Juve another penalty in stoppage time, but Higuain blasted his chance off the crossbar, letting Spurs (and Aurier) off the hook and salvaging a 2-1 first half.

PENALTY manqué poyr Higuain qui manque le break et son triplé par la même occasion ! #JuveTOT #JUVTOT #LigueDesChampions pic.twitter.com/ipeogFY02Y — 🔴La Saison Du PSG🔵 (@LaSaisonDuPSG) February 13, 2018

Here are the lineups for the match:

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).