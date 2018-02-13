Manchester City is on a quest for a quadruple, and its next step on the road to the toughest trophy to win takes place in Switzerland against FC Basel.

Man City is the runaway favorite for the Premier League title, has already booked its ticket to the League Cup final and remains alive in the FA Cup round of 16. As for the Champions League, Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders open the round of 16 against the Swiss side, which has an extensive history playing against English clubs in European competition.

Man City is without the injured Gabriel Jesus but was given a boost by Leroy Sane's lightning fast recovery after being on the wrong end of a horrific tackle. Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne have led the way in their absence and will be looked upon again to take care of business away from the Etihad with a chance to make a statement on the road.

Here are the lineups for the match:

How we line-up tonight! 🙌



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Agüero



Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Sané, Silva, Foden#fcbvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/HVIKLDnE72 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 13, 2018

