Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain meet Wednesday in a blockbuster Champions League round of 16 matchup at the Bernabeu.

Madrid will be without starting fullback Dani Carvajal, giving manager Zinedine Zidane a key choice to make when filling out his defense. PSG midfielder Thiago Motta has battled through injuries all season and has been left out of the squad.

PSG was ousted in the round of 16 last season when Barcelona came back from a monumental 4–0 deficit after the first leg to win the second match 6–1 and advance. Barca was led by Neymar in that match but the star Brazilian winger now plays for the French club.

The return leg in Paris is scheduled for March 6.

Real Madrid has won three of the last four Champions League titles, but the club has struggled this season. Zinedine Zidane's job could be on the line, especially if the club fails to get a good result in this tie against PSG. In La Liga, Real Madrid is in fourth place, an astounding 17 points behind leader Barcelona.

See how to watch Wednesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.