How to Watch Real Madrid vs. PSG: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Real Madrid vs. PSG in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, February 14. 

By Dan Gartland
February 14, 2018

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain meet Wednesday in a blockbuster Champions League round of 16 matchup at the Bernabeu. 

Madrid will be without starting fullback Dani Carvajal, giving manager Zinedine Zidane a key choice to make when filling out his defense. PSG midfielder Thiago Motta has battled through injuries all season and has been left out of the squad. 

PSG was ousted in the round of 16 last season when Barcelona came back from a monumental 4–0 deficit after the first leg to win the second match 6–1 and advance. Barca was led by Neymar in that match but the star Brazilian winger now plays for the French club. 

The return leg in Paris is scheduled for March 6. 

Real Madrid has won three of the last four Champions League titles, but the club has struggled this season. Zinedine Zidane's job could be on the line, especially if the club fails to get a good result in this tie against PSG. In La Liga, Real Madrid is in fourth place, an astounding 17 points behind leader Barcelona. 

See how to watch Wednesday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now