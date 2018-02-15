How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the Europa League round of 32 first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta on Thursday, February 15.

By Avi Creditor
February 15, 2018

Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta open the Europa League knockout stage against each other on Thursday with their first leg in Germany.

Dortmund continues to move forward after selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and has found its form under new manager Peter Stoger. Michy Batshuayi, acquired on loan from Chelsea, has hit the ground running and leads an attack that features USA star Christian Pulisic.

Atalanta, meanwhile, sits in eighth in Serie A, and is led by Slovenian international midfielder Josip Ilicic.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now