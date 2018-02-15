Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta open the Europa League knockout stage against each other on Thursday with their first leg in Germany.

Dortmund continues to move forward after selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and has found its form under new manager Peter Stoger. Michy Batshuayi, acquired on loan from Chelsea, has hit the ground running and leads an attack that features USA star Christian Pulisic.

Atalanta, meanwhile, sits in eighth in Serie A, and is led by Slovenian international midfielder Josip Ilicic.

