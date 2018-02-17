Barcelona has a Champions League with Chelsea on the horizon, but first it must tend of business in La Liga when it travels to Eibar on Saturday.

Barcelona leads the league by seven points, but its margin has shrunk after the club surprisingly played to draws in its last two matches, opening the door for Atletico Madrid to gain some ground–even though Barcelona has yet to lose in league play.

Eibar enters in a fine run of form, unbeaten in its last four (2-0-2), which includes a 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla. The club is up to seventh place and is in position to challenge for one of the Europa League places.

Barcelona won the earlier meeting between the two sides, thrashing Eibar 6-1 back in September at Camp Nou.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

