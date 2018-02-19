Wigan Athletic pulled a stunner on Manchester City in the FA Cup a few years ago, but the paths for both teams have been altered since then, the underdogs will need to aim even higher for another shocker on Monday.

The two sides meet in a rematch of the 2013 final, with a place in the quarterfinals on the line. Wigan won that earlier meeting in a 1-0 upset, but it'll need a gargantuan effort to oust City this time around. The Latics are currently in a promotion battle to get back into England's second tier, while City is the runaway leader in the Premier League and on a quest for a quadruple, with the club already having booked its place in the League Cup final vs. Arsenal.

Chelsea, Leicester, Brighton, Southampton and Manchester United have already booked their quarterfinal places, while Sheffield Wednesday-Swansea City and Rochdale-Tottenham will go to replays to decide which two also advance to complete the remaining field.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.