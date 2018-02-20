For the seventh edition of the UEFA Champions League since 2000, Chelsea and Barcelona meet on the grand European stage.

The reigning Premier League champion and current La Liga leader are no strangers to one another, and even though Chelsea has been a cut below its opponent this season, it has recent history on its side. Chelsea has gone seven matches unbeaten against the Blaugrana, last losing in 2006 during the knockout stage in a tournament Barcelona wound up winning.

Chelsea famously knocked out Barcelona in the semifinals on the road to its 2011-2012 title and will look to spring a surprise on Lionel Messi & Co. starting with Tuesday's last-16 first leg at Stamford Bridge. Messi has never scored against Chelsea in his career, and he'll surely be looking to end that trend as Barcelona goes in search of away goals to bring back to Camp Nou for the second leg.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

