Manchester United heads to Spain to continue its Champions League quest, taking on Sevilla in the first leg of their round of 16 series on Wednesday.

Man United won its group but has fallen on uneven times recently, underscored by the apparent behind-the-scenes rift developing between manager Jose Mourinho and star midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been left out of United's lineup, which surely will add more fuel to the fire.

Regardless, Man United, with new signing Alexis Sanchez in tow, will be favored to go through, though Sevilla will provide ample resistance. The fifth-place side in La Liga gave Liverpool all it could handle in playing to two draws during the group stage, booked a place in the Copa del Rey final and boasts a boisterous home atmosphere.

Here are the lineups for the two teams:

