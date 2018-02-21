How to Watch Sevilla vs. Manchester United: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Manchester United vs. Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, February 21. 

By Dan Gartland
February 21, 2018

Manchester United travels to Spain on Wednesday for a Champions League round of 16 clash with Sevilla. 

Paul Pogba is expected to be fit for the match after missing Saturday’s FA Cup match against Huddersfield Town with an illness. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training but is not expected to be available. Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Marouane Fellaini are also expected to be out. 

Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella said he’ll be focused on stopping Alexis Sanchez, who also gave Sevilla fits while at Barcelona. 

It’s the first Champions League knockout stage appearance for United since 2014. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go

