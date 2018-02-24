Real Madrid has begun to return to form, and it looks to continue its good run with a league match at home against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

Real Madrid is up to third in La Liga and has the edge on PSG in their Champions League last-16 series entering the second leg. It welcomes a 15th-place Alaves side that is riding a three-game winning streak in the league, which includes victories over Villarreal and Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid will be shorthanded, with Marcelo, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos all out injured, but Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return after being held out for a midweek win over Leganes.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.