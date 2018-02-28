Juventus and Atalanta clash for a place in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.

Juve holds a slight 1-0 edge after winning the first leg on the road thanks to Gonzalo Higuain's third-minute goal, and the favorites return home to Turin for the second leg as they continue their quest for a fourth straight trophy and a record 13th overall.

The two sides were supposed to meet in Serie A over the weekend, but a snowstorm postponed the league encounter until March 14.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: GOLTV

Live Stream: You can watch the match via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.