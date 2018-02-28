How to Watch Juventus vs. Atalanta: Coppa Italia Semifinal Live Stream, TV Info

How to watch Juventus vs. Atalanta in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Wednesday, February 28.

By Avi Creditor
February 28, 2018

Juventus and Atalanta clash for a place in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.

Juve holds a slight 1-0 edge after winning the first leg on the road thanks to Gonzalo Higuain's third-minute goal, and the favorites return home to Turin for the second leg as they continue their quest for a fourth straight trophy and a record 13th overall.

The two sides were supposed to meet in Serie A over the weekend, but a snowstorm postponed the league encounter until March 14. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: GOLTV

Live Stream: You can watch the match via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

