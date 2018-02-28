PSG and Marseille meet again in another edition of Le Classique, just days after a 3-0 win by the Ligue 1 leader was spoiled by an injury to Brazilian star Neymar. This time, they meet in the Coupe de France quarterfinals, with a place in the semis on the line.

Neymar won't be available for PSG, which has won the last three Coupe de France titles and is a favorite to make it four in a row. Another clash vs. Marseille will provide a challenge, though, especially with PSG potentially looking ahead to the second leg of its Champions League series against Real Madrid next week. The focus turns to Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani to lead the charge against a Marseille side seeking revenge for its latest league loss.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.