Tottenham and Rochdale will fight to complete the FA Cup quarterfinal picture when they meet in a replay at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Rochdale stunned Tottenham with a stoppage-time equalizer after Harry Kane's penalty appeared to put Spurs through, forcing a draw in their initial fifth-round matchup and the need for the replay to take place.

Tottenham is seeking its ninth FA Cup title, but its first since 1991, while Rochdale, which sits in last place in League One and appears bound for fourth-tier League Two, set out to pull off the shock of the competition.

The winner will face Swansea City, winner of a replay on Tuesday, in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

