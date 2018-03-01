Barcelona looks to continue its undefeated run in La Liga with a trip to the Canary Islands on Thursday for a match against Las Palmas.

The league leaders have won 20 matches and drawn five, while scoring 68 goals and allowing just 12. They’re provisionally four points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid.

Barca will be without both starting fullbacks, as Jordi Alba is suspended and Nelson Semedo is injured. Center back Gerard Pique has been dealing with a knee issue—he was subbed out in the second half of Barcelona’s game against Girona on Saturday—and figures to be left out of the squad on the road against a lesser opponent as Barca preps for a crucial clash against Atleti on Sunday.

Las Palmas is locked in a relegation battle, sitting 18th in the league with just 19 points from 25 games, and has the worst goal differential in the league.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.