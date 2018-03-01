How to Watch Las Palmas vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch the La Liga match between Las Palmas and Barcelona on Thursday, March 1. 

By Dan Gartland
March 01, 2018

Barcelona looks to continue its undefeated run in La Liga with a trip to the Canary Islands on Thursday for a match against Las Palmas. 

The league leaders have won 20 matches and drawn five, while scoring 68 goals and allowing just 12. They’re provisionally four points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid. 

Barca will be without both starting fullbacks, as Jordi Alba is suspended and Nelson Semedo is injured. Center back Gerard Pique has been dealing with a knee issue—he was subbed out in the second half of Barcelona’s game against Girona on Saturday—and figures to be left out of the squad on the road against a lesser opponent as Barca preps for a crucial clash against Atleti on Sunday. 

Las Palmas is locked in a relegation battle, sitting 18th in the league with just 19 points from 25 games, and has the worst goal differential in the league.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

