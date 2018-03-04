Fresh off a convincing win over Arsenal in midweek, Manchester City hosts Chelsea on Sunday in another key Premier League fixture.

City cruised past Arsenal on Thursday, 3–0, scoring all three goals in the first half. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring, followed by David Silva and Leroy Sane. Chelsea hasn’t played since losing 2–1 to Manchester United last Sunday.

City is well on its way to its fifth championship in England’s top division, 16 points clear of United. Chelsea, on the other hand, is battling for a spot in the top four, two points behind fourth-place Tottenham.

How to Watch

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on NBC Sports Live.