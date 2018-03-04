Watch: Highlights From 1-1 Draw Between USWNT and France

See what happened in the second round of the She Believes Cup.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 04, 2018

The USA took on France in the second round of the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday and the teams played to a 1-1 draw at Red bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Mallory Pugh got the US on the board in the 35th minute when she snuck a ball by the keep following a scramble on a free kick that was put into the box. It was her ninth goal of her career with the USWNT.

Not long after in the 38th minute, France's Eugenie Le Sommer found the back of the net by evading US keeper Alyssa Naeher to get an opportunity on an open goal.

Both teams had chances in the second half, but neither squad was able to do enough to break the tie.

Check out some highlights of the game below.

The next match for the US will be Wednesday against England in Orlando.

