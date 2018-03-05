Manchester United has fallen out of second place in the Premier League, but it could reclaim that position with a win over relegation-threatened Crystal Palace on Monday.

The two sides meet at Selhurst Park to wrap up Matchweek 29, with Liverpool's win over Newcastle provisionally bumping the Reds a point clear of Jose Mourinho's Red Devils. United responded from a loss to Newcastle with a win over Chelsea last week and will hope to make it two in a row to get back to second place and create four points of separation between them and fourth-place Tottenham.

Palace, meanwhile, sits in the relegation zone and hasn't won in its last five matches (0-3-2). Roy Hodgson's side needs points wherever it can get them, and it won't get any easier with matches against Chelsea and Liverpool on the horizon.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.