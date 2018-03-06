Liverpool will look to avoid a historic collapse in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday when Porto comes to Anfield.

The Reds cruised to a 5–0 victory in the first leg and would be the first club to ever relinquish a five-goal aggregate lead in the Champions League. (Porto would need to score at least six goals, because of the away-goal rule.)

But this is also the one-year anniversary of PSG’s instant classic comeback from down 4–0 to Barcelona, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows anything is possible. Klopp said he’ll likely field a nearly full-strength squad, with “one, two or three changes.” Mohamed Salah is among the candidates to be rested.

Porto enters the game riding high after a 2–1 win over rival Sporting.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

