It's been seven years since Tottenham reached the Champions League quarterfinals, but Spurs can get back to that stage if they can nurse an away-goal edge against Juventus on Wednesday.

Tottenham battled back from a 2-0 deficit to Juventus in the opening leg in Turin, overcoming two early Gonzalo Higuain goals thanks to Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen. The scene shifts back to Wembley Stadium, where one of the two powers will punch a quarterfinal ticket. Tottenham's two away goals loom large, but Juventus will have the services of Argentine attacking star Paulo Dybala after he missed out on the first leg.

Heung-min Son forced the first save of the game after Harry Kane won the ball at the edge of the final third. He sprayed it wide for the South Korean star, who whipped a powerful shot at Gianluigi Buffon. The veteran goalkeeper swatted it to safety, though, keeping it 0-0 on the day in the third minute.

Tottenham had another great chance in the 15th minute, with Dele Alli springing Kane through the Juventus back line and by the flat-footed Giorgio Chiellini. Kane rounded Buffon but was forced into a tough angle, and he fired his chance into the side netting.

Juventus had penalty shouts denied in the 18th minute when Jan Vertonghen embarked on a risky challenge and appeared to take down Douglas Costa in the box. The referee didn't make the call, though, much to the dismay of the visiting side.

On the ensuing sequence, Tottenham nearly scored, with desperation defending and an eventual save from Buffon on Son's header keeping Spurs from getting on the board.

Alli had a chance in the 32nd minute, when a clearance attempt bounced up for him some 25 yards out, but he fired his first-time volley directly at Buffon, who made another save.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

The quarterfinal draw for the Champions League will take place on Friday, March 16, with no restrictions placed in which teams can be paired with one another. Real Madrid and Liverpool became the first two teams to punch their tickets, doing so on Tuesday.