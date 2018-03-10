Saturday’s Premier League game between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge is a big one for both teams.

Chelsea is still hopeful to move into the top four, currently sitting five points behind Tottenham.

Palace, meanwhile, is looking to move out of the relegation zone. The Eagles are 18th at the moment, one point shy of safety behind 17th-place Southampton.

Chelsea was stifled by Manchester City in its last game, a 1–0 defeat on Sunday that marked its second straight League loss.

Palace has lost its last three Premier League games and hasn’t won since a 1–0 victory over Burnley on Jan. 13.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, March 10, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on NBC Sports Live.