Late in Sunday's match between Lazio and Cagliari, Lazio forward Ciro Immobile tied the game at two in the 90+5th minute with what could easily be considered the goal of the year.

Cagliari was hanging to a one-goal lead entering stoppage time courtesy of a 74th-minute penalty.

With possession of the ball in the attacking third and time ticking away, Felipe Anderson sent a ball into the box that Immobile was able to get his right foot on. The ball shot up off Immobile's foot and carried toward the top right corner and over the keeper's outstretched hand as he leaped for a save, but instead wound up diving into the goal post.

Immobile thinks that Messi did the right thing by calling his son Ciro.



WHAT A GOAL.



(📹:@beINSPORTSUSA)



pic.twitter.com/FQTattJDHE — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 11, 2018

This was Immobile's 31st goal of the year.