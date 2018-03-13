Manchester United and Sevilla tangle for a place in the Champions League quarterfinals as the round of 16 approaches its end.

The two sides played to a 0-0 stalemate in Seville in the first leg, with Jose Mourinho's Man United taking a defensive approach on the road. The plus side, of course, is that it requires a win at home over Spain's fifth-place side to go through. The downside, though, is that any Sevilla goal tilts the balance to the away side, given that United failed to score away from home.

Should Man United win, it would become the third English quarterfinalist in the competition, along with Manchester City and Liverpool, while Sevilla is hoping to join Real Madrid as Spanish sides through to the next round thus far.

Paul Pogba begins the day on the bench for Man United, still nursing a knock that kept him out of Saturday's win over Liverpool.

Without Pogba, United carved out an early great chance, with Jesse Lingard cutting back a ball through the Sevilla box to the top of the 18, where Romelu Lukaku drilled a blast high and wide of the mark.

Sevilla fired a warning shot of its own in the 10th minute, when Joaquin Correa flashed a header just over David De Gea's bar off a corner kick.

Sevilla came close again just before the half-hour mark, when Luis Muriel fired in a shot across the goal mouth that just evaded the far post.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The Champions League round of 16 completes on Wednesday, and the draw for the quarterfinal round will take place on Friday, with no restrictions placed on which teams can be paired together.