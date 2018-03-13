How to Watch Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday. 

By Dan Gartland
March 13, 2018

Roma faces a stiff challenge on Tuesday in the Champions League round of 16, down 2–1 to Shakhtar Donetsk after the first leg. 

The good news for Roma is that the second leg is at home and it has already scored an away goal. A 1–0 win would be enough to advance to the next round, which would be Roma’s first trip to the quarterfinals since 2008. 

Shakhtar defender Sergiy Kryvtsov was injured during the first leg of the tie and won’t be ready to go on Tuesday. He figures to be replaced by Ivan Ordets. 

Roma cruised to a 3–0 victory over Torino in its last match on Friday and Shakhtar beat Vorskla 3–0 in league play, also on Friday. 

How to watch

Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live on FuboTVSign up here for a free seven-day trial.

