Bitter Argentine rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate clash on a rare stage when they meet in the SuperCopa Argentina on Wednesday.

The two sides are no strangers to one another, but they haven't squared off for a trophy in over 40 years, which makes their latest SuperClasico meeting all the more intriguing.

The matchup pits the reigning winner of the nation's domestic league vs. the winner of its domestic cup and has been going on since 2012. Both Boca and River have finished as runner-up on two occasions, so for one, the match will mark a first trophy of its kind.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. The match is also available on Fox Sports Go and Fanatiz.