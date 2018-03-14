Juventus sits atop Serie A after finally eclipsing Napoli, and it can add to its lead when it takes on Atalanta in a rescheduled match on Wednesday.

The two sides are quite familiar with another after facing off in the Coppa Italia semifinals, where Juventus progressed to the final after a 2-0 aggregate triumph.

In the league, Atalanta is fighting for a place in European competition, while Juventus is a point clear of Napoli with a game in hand, and can make it a four-point gap in its quest to win the Scudetto for an astonishing seventh straight season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Español

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.