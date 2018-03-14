How to watch Juventus vs. Atalanta in Serie A on Wednesday, March 14.
Juventus sits atop Serie A after finally eclipsing Napoli, and it can add to its lead when it takes on Atalanta in a rescheduled match on Wednesday.
The two sides are quite familiar with another after facing off in the Coppa Italia semifinals, where Juventus progressed to the final after a 2-0 aggregate triumph.
In the league, Atalanta is fighting for a place in European competition, while Juventus is a point clear of Napoli with a game in hand, and can make it a four-point gap in its quest to win the Scudetto for an astonishing seventh straight season.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports Español
