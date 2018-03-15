The MLS-beats-Liga-MX storyline fell one result short of becoming a trend.

The night after Toronto FC eliminated Tigres UANL and the New York Red Bulls bounced Club Tijuana from the Concacaf Champions League, the Seattle Sounders fell short at Chivas Guadalajara, bowing out in the quarterfinals after a 3-0 second-leg loss.

Seattle was nursing a 1-0 aggregate lead heading into the second leg, but it missed a number of great chances at home to pad the lead, and that proved costly. With Nicolas Lodeiro already out with an injury, Seattle lost starting forward Will Bruin and center back rock Chad Marshall to injury in the first half and fell apart in the second, conceding three goals at the Estadio Omnilife and ultimately were eliminated on a 3-1 aggregate.

Chivas dominated in all facets of the match, but Seattle managed to keep it scoreless until Oswaldo Alanis broke through with a sensational free kick in the 50th minute. That opened the floodgates, and goals followed soon after, with Javier Lopez scoring the go-ahead goal five minutes later. Jose de Jesus Godinez put the tie to bed in the 80th, sending Chivas onto the semifinals. Mexican sides now hold a 19-4 edge in CCL knockout series against MLS foes after the result.

Here are all the highlights from Guadalajara's win over Seattle in the #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/Y02X7B9N8g — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 15, 2018

The semis will feature two more MLS-Liga MX matchups. Toronto FC will face Club America, while the Red Bulls will take on Chivas. The first legs are slated for April 3, while the return legs will take place April 10.