Germany and Spain begin their tune-up for the World Cup with a star-studded friendly on Friday in Dusseldorf.

Germany, unbeaten in its last 21 matches, is the defending World Cup champion. Star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was left off the squad as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Marco Reus is also not with the team, having only recently returned to club action after an eight-month layoff due to injury. Mario Goetze, the hero in the 2014 final, is also not among the squad, having suffered through a prolonged stretch of poor form since the last World Cup.

Spain has a handful of notable players not among the squad, including Alvaro Morata, Cesc Fabregas and Juan Mata.

Both teams will be in action again Tuesday—Germany against Brazil and Spain against Argentina. Chelsea left back Marcos Alonso has received his first senior call-up, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

How to watch

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None.

Live stream: You can watch the match live on ESPN3.