Germany and Brazil meet for the first time since the Germans' infamous 7-1 drubbing of the Seleção at the 2014 World Cup, when the two 2018 favorites clash in Berlin.

The Germans' semifinal win propelled them to the title, something Brazil is hoping to reclaim in Russia this summer. The Brazilians will be without their leader, Neymar, as he continues to recover from a foot fracture. They didn't need him in their other match during this international fixture window, with Brazil routing Russia 3-0 in Moscow to continue a torrid stretch under manager Tite.

Germany battled back to draw Spain 1-1 in a meeting of European powers on Friday and will look to deliver another psychological blow to Brazil as they continue preparations for the 2018 World Cup. The two sides are currently 1 and 2 in the FIFA world rankings.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match on the WatchESPN app.