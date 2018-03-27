How to Watch Russia vs. France: Friendly Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Russia vs. France in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 27.

By Avi Creditor
March 27, 2018

Russia continues its preparations for hosting the World Cup when it faces off against tournament favorite France on Tuesday.

Russia was dealt a 3-0 defeat by Brazil on Friday, is winless in its last four matches (0-2-2) and will be wary of another lopsided loss as it gets set to open the competition on June 14. 

France, meanwhile, is also coming off disappointment, blowing a 2-0 lead to Colombia and losing 3-2 in Paris on Friday. The match gives Les Bleus the opportunity to simulate some World Cup conditions, with it taking place in Saint Petersburg.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match via the WatchESPN app.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now