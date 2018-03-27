How to watch Russia vs. France in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 27.
Russia continues its preparations for hosting the World Cup when it faces off against tournament favorite France on Tuesday.
Russia was dealt a 3-0 defeat by Brazil on Friday, is winless in its last four matches (0-2-2) and will be wary of another lopsided loss as it gets set to open the competition on June 14.
France, meanwhile, is also coming off disappointment, blowing a 2-0 lead to Colombia and losing 3-2 in Paris on Friday. The match gives Les Bleus the opportunity to simulate some World Cup conditions, with it taking place in Saint Petersburg.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 11:50 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Live Stream: You can watch the match via the WatchESPN app.