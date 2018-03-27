Russia continues its preparations for hosting the World Cup when it faces off against tournament favorite France on Tuesday.

Russia was dealt a 3-0 defeat by Brazil on Friday, is winless in its last four matches (0-2-2) and will be wary of another lopsided loss as it gets set to open the competition on June 14.

France, meanwhile, is also coming off disappointment, blowing a 2-0 lead to Colombia and losing 3-2 in Paris on Friday. The match gives Les Bleus the opportunity to simulate some World Cup conditions, with it taking place in Saint Petersburg.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match via the WatchESPN app.