Liverpool travels to Selhurst Park on Saturday for a match against Crystal Palace.

The Reds are currently third in the league, two points ahead of fourth-place Tottenham. A win would put them 10 points ahead of Chelsea for fifth. Emre Can will miss the game due to a back injury but Nathaniel Clyne will be available after recovering from a back injury of his own.

Palace is currently 16th in the league but by no means safe from relegation. The Eagles have 31 points while Southampton and Stoke, currently in the relegation zone, have 28 and 27 points, respectively. The big question mark for Palace on Saturday will be whether Wilfried Zaha is able to play through a knee injury. The club has lost all nine league games Zaha hasn’t played this season.

How to watch

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.