Manchester City can creep closer to the Premier League title when it heads to Goodison Park to play Everton on Saturday.

Man City sits 16 points clear of second-place Manchester United with eight games to go, and they can move to the brink of clinching the title with a victory over the Toffees. Everton has stabilized after its early-season woes and sits in the top half of the table after a pair of consecutive wins, but the task is quite tall against a motivated side looking to enter the Champions League quarterfinals with positive momentum following the international break.

John Stones and Sergio Aguero are injury doubts for Man City.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, NBC Universo

