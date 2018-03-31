Real Madrid has a massive Champions League showdown on the horizon, but it won't want to overlook its league matchup vs. Las Palmas as La Liga resumes following the international break on Saturday.

Real Madrid has steadied its season and is in no more danger of falling out of Spain's top four after an 11-game stretch in which it has gone 9-1-1. Zinedine Zidane's side is within reach of catching Atletico Madrid, which sits four points clear in second place, though it could also dip into fourth with Valencia just a point off the pace.

Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo and Isco will be rested for the match vs. Las Palmas, with Real facing Juventus in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinals in Italy on Tuesday. Madrid won the earlier matchup this season, coasting in a 3-0 rout in November.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.