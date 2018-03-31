Manchester United welcomes Swansea to Old Trafford on Saturday in Premier League action.

United sits second in the league table, but well behind league-leading Manchester City. The Red Devils have won their last five games, including a 2–0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup quarterfinals just before the international break.

Swansea appeared destined for relegation earlier this season but have rebounded to move up to 14th place with 31 points. A trip down to the Championship is not totally out of the question, though, as 18th-place Southampton has 28 points.

United is 2–0 against Swansea this season, with both games having been played at the Liberty Stadium. United won 4–0 in the league in August and 2–0 in the League Cup in October.

How to watch

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC, NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.