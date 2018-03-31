Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t wait long to introduce himself to MLS, and he did it the way only Zlatan can.

Ibra, signed earlier this month by LA Galaxy, came on as a substitute in the derby against LAFC in the 71st minute. Six minutes later, he scored as impressive a goal as you’ll ever see—a volley from some 40 yards out.

Even more impressively, the goal brought the match level at 3–3 after the Galaxy went down 3–0. But Zlatan wasn’t done there. He added another goal on a header in stoppage time that proved to be the game-winner.

You couldn't write a better script.



ZLATAN. STOPPAGE TIME. 4-3. #LAvLAFC https://t.co/9ya60MdXk6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018

It’s just the second time in MLS history that a team has come back from down 3–0 to win.