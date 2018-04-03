Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Jaw-Dropping Bicycle Kick Goal

Simply unbelievable by Ronaldo.

By Dan Gartland
April 03, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a simply unbelievable goal in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal match against Juventus.

His bicycle kick in the 64th minute was as beautiful a goal as you’ll ever see. It was simply textbook form from the amazing Portuguese striker, who skied to connect with Carvajal’s high cross and made perfect contact to direct the ball inside the right post. The goal was so stunning, Juventus supporters applauded throughout their own stadium in Turin.

In this video from the crowd, you can hear the supporters in Turin immediately break out in polite applause after the goal.

And it left manager Zinedine Zidane, the author of a few stunners in his day, in a state of bewilderment.

Marcelo scored nine minutes later, shortly after Juve’s Paulo Dybala was sent off, to give Real Madrid a commanding 3–0 lead in the away leg. 

Ronaldo also opened the scoring with a nice one-touch finish from Isco in the first half. 

More Soccer

