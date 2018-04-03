Cristiano Ronaldo scored a simply unbelievable goal in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal match against Juventus.

His bicycle kick in the 64th minute was as beautiful a goal as you’ll ever see. It was simply textbook form from the amazing Portuguese striker, who skied to connect with Carvajal’s high cross and made perfect contact to direct the ball inside the right post. The goal was so stunning, Juventus supporters applauded throughout their own stadium in Turin.

The goal the world is talking about. Cristiano. Ronaldo. (via @FOXDeportes) pic.twitter.com/Z0BYMqfagU — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 3, 2018

In this video from the crowd, you can hear the supporters in Turin immediately break out in polite applause after the goal.

Ronaldo goal from the stands. The craziest thing? Watch the Juventus fans stand up immediately to appreciate it. Spectacular scenes. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iqVqHkjTiL — Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) April 3, 2018

And it left manager Zinedine Zidane, the author of a few stunners in his day, in a state of bewilderment.

Zinedine Zidane cannot believe what he just witnessed pic.twitter.com/i6e1hXWPMQ — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) April 3, 2018

Marcelo scored nine minutes later, shortly after Juve’s Paulo Dybala was sent off, to give Real Madrid a commanding 3–0 lead in the away leg.

Ronaldo also opened the scoring with a nice one-touch finish from Isco in the first half.