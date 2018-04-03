Juventus and Real Madrid meet again on Europe's grand stage, with the two powers kicking off the Champions League quarterfinals in Turin.

Real Madrid beat Juventus in last season's final, winning a record 11th European crown and becoming a repeat champion. Juve would love nothing more than to eliminate Zinedine Zidane's side from the competition and continue its ascent back up the mountain after falling in the final for a second time in three seasons.

Both sides enter with positive momentum, with Juventus coming off a 3-1 win over AC Milan in Serie A and having eliminated Tottenham in the round of 16, while Real Madrid, fresh off an ouster of star-studded PSG, eased by Las Palmas over the weekend without the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Toni Kroos in the lineup.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The second leg of the quarterfinals will be played at Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 11.