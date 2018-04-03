Sevilla pulled off a surprise in the Champions League round of 16, but it'll take an even bigger shocker to keep its dream run going on.

After ousting Manchester United, the Spanish side hosts sizzling-hot Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarterfinal series on Tuesday, with the German powerhouse coming off a 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund in league play. Bayern is on course for a sixth straight Bundesliga title, but it has its eyes on European glory and a sixth continental title as well.

Sevilla looked like it would be entering with positive momentum as well, as it held a 2-0 lead over Barcelona late in their league game on Saturday, but heroics from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi forced Sevilla to settle for a 2-2 draw. The Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan can be a house of horrors for the opposition, though, and Sevilla will be hoping for another raucous atmosphere to provide the boost it needs against one of the competition favorites.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match via Facebook Live.