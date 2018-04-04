Barcelona is undoubtedly favored to advance to the Champions League semifinals, but it must take care of business at home against an upstart Roma side on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi & Co. watched as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich took steps toward reaching the final four, and they'll look to do the same at Camp Nou. Coming off a spirited comeback vs. Sevilla to remain unbeaten in La Liga, Barcelona faces a side that has had its ups and downs in both Serie A and Champions League play this season but managed to persevere in the round of 16 and eke by Shakhtar Donetsk on away goals thanks to Edin Dzeko's heroics.

The challenge is increased considerably, though, and Roma is striving for a manageable showing it can take into the home second leg. This marks the first time they've ever met in the knockout stage of the Champions League, with the teams sharing a 1-1-2 mark against one another in group play history.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The second leg of the series takes place Tuesday, April 10, at Roma's Stadio Olimpico.