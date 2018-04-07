The Bundesliga title is within reach for Bayern Munich once again, with the German power able to clinch a sixth straight trophy on Saturday at Augsburg.

Bayern has dominated the Bundesliga ever since manager Jupp Heynckes returned in October and has opened up a 17-point lead over second-place Schalke. With six games remaining, Bayern can clinch the title with a win. A Bayern draw and a Schalke win at Hamburg would mathematically keep S04 within 15 points with five matches to go, but Bayern's outrageous +52 goal differential is unassailable, meaning that result would all but end the title race as well.

A championship would Bayern's record 28th in Germany's top flight, by far and away the most. FC Nurnberg is next with nine–its last coming in 1967-68.

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays, as Bayern looks to check off its domestic title while it remains in pursuit of a treble with the DFB Pokal and Champions League titles still within reach (refresh here for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match, with Bayern clearly prioritizing its Champions League quest given its margin for error in the league:

Bayern returns to action on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena, where it will look to protect its 2-1 lead over Sevilla in the Champions League quarterfinals.