Bayern Munich took care of business in the road leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, and now it returns home eyeing yet another place in the competition's final four.

Bayern carries a 2-1 aggregate lead over Sevilla into the second leg at Allianz Arena, where it'll hope to avoid an upset and secure its place in the semifinals. A Jesus Navas own goal and Thiago Alcantara strike in Spain gave Bayern two away goals, but Pablo Sarabia's opener in the first leg means Sevilla's hill isn't all that steep to climb. The problem is it comes at home against a Bayern team riding high after it clinched a sixth straight Bundesliga title over the weekend–while Sevilla crumbled in a 4-0 league loss to Celta Vigo and is 1-4-1 in its last six matches in all competitions.

Robert Lewandowski nearly scored off a header in the seventh minute, taking the brunt of a head-to-head collision at the edge of the six-yard box when having his chance tipped just over the bar.

The draw for the semifinals will take place on Friday, and there are no restrictions on which teams can be paired with one another.