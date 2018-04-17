How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich: DFB Pokal Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal semifinals on Tuesday, April 17.

By Avi Creditor
April 17, 2018

Bayern Munich has already wrapped up the Bundesliga title, and it turns its focus to one of its two remaining cup competitions on Tuesday, when it faces Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals of the DFB Pokal.

Bayern has won the competition a record 18 times, but only once in the last three seasons, and it will look to return to the final at the expense of Leverkusen, which is seeking its second title and first since 1993.

It's a busy time for Bayern, which also remains alive in the Champions League semifinals and just announced that Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac will be taking over on a three-year deal starting next season. If Bayern wins Tuesday and Eintracht Frankfurt tops Schalke in the other semifinal, it's possible that Bayern could meet its future coach on the final stage.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)