Bayern Munich has already wrapped up the Bundesliga title, and it turns its focus to one of its two remaining cup competitions on Tuesday, when it faces Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals of the DFB Pokal.

Bayern has won the competition a record 18 times, but only once in the last three seasons, and it will look to return to the final at the expense of Leverkusen, which is seeking its second title and first since 1993.

It's a busy time for Bayern, which also remains alive in the Champions League semifinals and just announced that Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac will be taking over on a three-year deal starting next season. If Bayern wins Tuesday and Eintracht Frankfurt tops Schalke in the other semifinal, it's possible that Bayern could meet its future coach on the final stage.

