Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken full advantage of his time in Los Angeles. He's made the rounds with the NBA's Lakers and NHL's Kings, met Shaquille O'Neal and hit the SportsCenter circuit all in his first month since joining the LA Galaxy from Manchester United. Oh, and he's scored three goals in three games in MLS.

But he took perhaps his biggest turn in the Hollywood spotlight late Tuesday night (or early Wednesday morning, depending on your time zone), when he took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ibrahimovic's performance, as to be expected, was full of Zlatan-esque one-liners.

Kimmel started by addressing Ibrahimovic's full-page ad in the LA Times upon his arrival, which was largely a blank page save for the words "Dear Los Angeles, You're Welcome."

"It's been a couple of years I've had my eyes on Los Angeles," Ibrahimovic said. "And I wanted to give them a gift."

Kimmel addressed Ibrahimovic's outrageous first goal with the Galaxy, a 40-yard volley on his debut as part of a classic 4-3 comeback win over LAFC.

"I know there are some earthquakes in Los Angeles," Ibrahimovic said, about his debut. "This one was me stepping in Los Angeles."

Kimmel also broached the topic of Ibrahimovic's potential place at the World Cup with Sweden. When asked if Ibrahimovic, who has retired internationally but has teased the possibility of a return, would be at the World Cup, the forward said yes–though he stopped short of saying precisely in what capacity.

"I just said I'm going to the World Cup. If I say more ... they will hang me," Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic on Tuesday was unveiled as Visa's World Cup ambassador, so while he may physically be in Russia, it doesn't necessarily mean he'll be there in a playing role.