As the English Premier League season creeps closer to its end, Manchester United will host Arsenal Sunday, April 29, as it tries to hold onto the second spot in the table.

Manchester United is currently riding a 10-match unbeaten streak at home against Arsenal that includes seven wins and just three draws. Manchester United is riding a good streak right now as well, going 6-1 in its last seven matches.

Arsenal sits at sixth in the standings and has seen some recent success after a three-match losing streak. The club has won four of its last five contests and three of those wins came by three goal.

When these teams met on Dec. 2, 2017, Manchester United earned a 3-1 victory thanks to two goals from Jesse Lingard.

Figure out how to watch Sunday's match below.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.