How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how you can watch Arsenal take on Manchester United on April 29.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 28, 2018

As the English Premier League season creeps closer to its end, Manchester United will host Arsenal Sunday, April 29, as it tries to hold onto the second spot in the table.

Manchester United is currently riding a 10-match unbeaten streak at home against Arsenal that includes seven wins and just three draws. Manchester United is riding a good streak right now as well, going 6-1 in its last seven matches.

Arsenal sits at sixth in the standings and has seen some recent success after a three-match losing streak. The club has won four of its last five contests and three of those wins came by three goal.

When these teams met on Dec. 2, 2017, Manchester United earned a 3-1 victory thanks to two goals from Jesse Lingard.

Figure out how to watch Sunday's match below.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)