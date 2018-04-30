EA Sports Announces Free World Cup Expansion for FIFA Game

If you already own FIFA, the World Cup expansion will update automatically. 

By Dan Gartland
April 30, 2018

FIFA 18 is getting a massive update for this summer’s World Cup, EA Sports announced Monday—and the best part is it’s free. 

The World Cup edition was previously sold as an individual game but will be included within FIFA 18 as an expansion. It will be available on May 29, about two weeks before the tournament opens on June 14. 

Gamers won’t have to go looking for the update, either. Since it’ll be released as a patch, users should be prompted to update the game when they launch it on May 29. 

The update—which will be available on PS4, XBox One, PC and Nintendo Switch—includes all 12 World Cup stadiums in Russia and a World Cup-specific commentary track. Players can choose any of the 32 teams to lead through the tournament, or select the custom tournament mode and play as one of the countries on the outside looking in. 

More Soccer

