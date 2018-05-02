Liverpool is one result away from the Champions League final, but it must avoid the same fate that brought down Roma's last opponent to achieve it.

Liverpool carries a 5-2 aggregate edge into the second leg of the semifinals at Roma, which is hoping to pull off a second straight miracle comeback to advance. Liverpool was dominant in the first leg, racing out to a 5-0 lead, but two late concessions have opened the door for another come-from-behind tale. In the quarterfinals, Roma overturned a 4-1 aggregate deficit by beating Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg at home to go through via away-goal tiebreaker. An identical result Wednesday (or a 4-1 win or any four-goal triumph) would do the trick, though Roma will be hard-pressed to stop Liverpool's record-setting attack, which is paced by ex-Roma star Mohamed Salah.

The hosts can take solace in the fact that they've yet to concede a Champions League goal in five matches at the Stadio Olimpico this season.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will go on to face Real Madrid in the final on May 26 in Kiev. Real Madrid is seeking its third straight Champions League crown and the 13th in its history.