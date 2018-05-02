LIVE: Liverpool Looks to Avoid UCL 2nd-Leg Collapse in Semifinal at Roma

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Roma hosts Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.

By Avi Creditor
May 02, 2018

Liverpool is one result away from the Champions League final, but it must avoid the same fate that brought down Roma's last opponent to achieve it.

Liverpool carries a 5-2 aggregate edge into the second leg of the semifinals at Roma, which is hoping to pull off a second straight miracle comeback to advance. Liverpool was dominant in the first leg, racing out to a 5-0 lead, but two late concessions have opened the door for another come-from-behind tale. In the quarterfinals, Roma overturned a 4-1 aggregate deficit by beating Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg at home to go through via away-goal tiebreaker. An identical result Wednesday (or a 4-1 win or any four-goal triumph) would do the trick, though Roma will be hard-pressed to stop Liverpool's record-setting attack, which is paced by ex-Roma star Mohamed Salah.

The hosts can take solace in the fact that they've yet to concede a Champions League goal in five matches at the Stadio Olimpico this season.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will go on to face Real Madrid in the final on May 26 in Kiev. Real Madrid is seeking its third straight Champions League crown and the 13th in its history.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)