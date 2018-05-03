LIVE: Diego Costa Puts Atletico Madrid Ahead of Arsenal in UEL 2nd Leg

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Atletico Madrid and Arsenal battle for a place in the Europa League final.

By Avi Creditor
May 03, 2018

Either Atletico Madrid or Arsenal will punch a ticket to the Europa League final on Thursday.

The two storied sides clash in the second leg of their semifinal after playing to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates in the opening leg. Alexandre Lacazette's goal and a red card to Sime Vrsaljko figured to give Arsenal control, but Antoine Griezmann's late equalizer tilted the balance toward Atletico Madrid, with the hosts carrying the away-goal tiebreaker and a pristine defensive mark at home. 

Arsenal is hoping to send Arsene Wenger off with a European trophy and a place in next season's Champions League, but it'll need a staunch road effort–something that has been lacking in Premier League play since the turn of the new year.

Jack Wilshere pleaded for a penalty in the sixth minute, as he appeared to be shoved from behind by Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez when trying to play a cross from Lacazette. No call was given, though, and Arsenal couldn't do anything with the ensuing corner kick.

On the other end, Diego Costa, fit and in the lineup, bodied off a pair of Arsenal defender and blasted a chance from close range wide of the target.

Arsenal suffered a personnel blow in the ninth minute, when veteran French center back Laurent Koscielny went down with a non-contact injury. Costa and Wenger immediately made the motions for a substitution, with Koscielny in clear pain on the ground awaiting a stretcher. He was carried off the field and replaced by Calum Chambers.

Atletico Madrid nearly scored on an audacious volley from Koke. Arsenal struggled to clear from its own box, and a looped header eventual fell to Koke 20 yards out, where he laced a left-footed bouncer toward David Ospina's goal. It went just wide of the far post, though, keeping it scoreless on the day.

A minute later, in the 38th, Griezmann nearly scored off a set piece. A free kick was played to him in the box, where he took it down, turned and put a left-footed chance just wide of the same far post.

Atletico found the breakthrough with the final kick of the first half. Off a long ball down the field, Griezmann controlled before threading a diagonal ball for Costa. The former Chelsea man burned Arsenal once again, bodying off a defender and beating Ospina for close range to make it 1-0 on the day and 2-1 on aggregate.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The Europa League final will take place on May 16 in Lyon, France.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)