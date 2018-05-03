Either Atletico Madrid or Arsenal will punch a ticket to the Europa League final on Thursday.

The two storied sides clash in the second leg of their semifinal after playing to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates in the opening leg. Alexandre Lacazette's goal and a red card to Sime Vrsaljko figured to give Arsenal control, but Antoine Griezmann's late equalizer tilted the balance toward Atletico Madrid, with the hosts carrying the away-goal tiebreaker and a pristine defensive mark at home.

Arsenal is hoping to send Arsene Wenger off with a European trophy and a place in next season's Champions League, but it'll need a staunch road effort–something that has been lacking in Premier League play since the turn of the new year.

Jack Wilshere pleaded for a penalty in the sixth minute, as he appeared to be shoved from behind by Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez when trying to play a cross from Lacazette. No call was given, though, and Arsenal couldn't do anything with the ensuing corner kick.

On the other end, Diego Costa, fit and in the lineup, bodied off a pair of Arsenal defender and blasted a chance from close range wide of the target.

Arsenal suffered a personnel blow in the ninth minute, when veteran French center back Laurent Koscielny went down with a non-contact injury. Costa and Wenger immediately made the motions for a substitution, with Koscielny in clear pain on the ground awaiting a stretcher. He was carried off the field and replaced by Calum Chambers.

Atletico Madrid nearly scored on an audacious volley from Koke. Arsenal struggled to clear from its own box, and a looped header eventual fell to Koke 20 yards out, where he laced a left-footed bouncer toward David Ospina's goal. It went just wide of the far post, though, keeping it scoreless on the day.

A minute later, in the 38th, Griezmann nearly scored off a set piece. A free kick was played to him in the box, where he took it down, turned and put a left-footed chance just wide of the same far post.

Atletico found the breakthrough with the final kick of the first half. Off a long ball down the field, Griezmann controlled before threading a diagonal ball for Costa. The former Chelsea man burned Arsenal once again, bodying off a defender and beating Ospina for close range to make it 1-0 on the day and 2-1 on aggregate.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The Europa League final will take place on May 16 in Lyon, France.