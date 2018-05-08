How to Watch Les Herbiers vs. PSG: Coupe de France Final Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Les Herbiers vs. PSG in the Coupe de France final on Tuesday, May 8.

By Avi Creditor
May 08, 2018

PSG has one more hurdle to clear before winning a fourth straight Coupe de France title.

Standing in the Ligue 1 champion's way is third-tier Les Herbiers, whose run has been nothing short of sensational. Not only is Les Herbiers in France's National 1 league, it sits in 13th place and is fighting off relegation to the fourth tier, making for a true David vs. Goliath final.

PSG has already captured the domestic league title and the Coupe de la Ligue title, and has its sights set on yet another domestic treble that would continue to confirm its domination in the country.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Double Bogey (+2)