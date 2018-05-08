PSG has one more hurdle to clear before winning a fourth straight Coupe de France title.

Standing in the Ligue 1 champion's way is third-tier Les Herbiers, whose run has been nothing short of sensational. Not only is Les Herbiers in France's National 1 league, it sits in 13th place and is fighting off relegation to the fourth tier, making for a true David vs. Goliath final.

PSG has already captured the domestic league title and the Coupe de la Ligue title, and has its sights set on yet another domestic treble that would continue to confirm its domination in the country.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

