How to Watch Leicester City vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday, May 9.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 09, 2018

Leicester City hosts Arsenal at King Power Stadium on Wednesday, May 9, as the Premier League season winds down. 

The match will be one of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's last after he announced he's leaving the club at the end of the season. The club won its final home game of the season Sunday 5–0 against Burnley, which also served as a farewell celebration for the departing manager

Arsenal sits in sixth place with 60 points. The club has won five of its last seven contests in league play.   

Leicester City is coming off a 0–0 draw against Brighton. The squad sits in ninth in the Premier League table with 44 points. Arsenal beat Leicester City when the two teams met in August. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via NBC Sports Gold.

